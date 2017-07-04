Wimbledon 2017 Live Score, Day 2: Angelique Kerber, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic the headline acts

Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 2: Juan Martin Del Potro takes on Thanasi Kokkanikis in the opening round. (Source: AP) Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 2: Juan Martin Del Potro takes on Thanasi Kokkanikis in the opening round. (Source: AP)

As per tradition, the defending ladies champion takes court on Tuesday first up on Center Court but with Serena Williams out of action, that honour has been bestowed upon the runner up and World No 1 Angelique Kerber who takes on Irina Falconi. Other top names in action are Novak Djokovic (against Martin Klizan), Roger Federer chases a record eighth title (opening against Alexandr Dolgopolov). On Court 1 is last year’s surprise finalist Milos Raonic followed by women’s World No 3 Karolina Pliskova. Three matches to look forward to on the day are: Juan Martin Del Potro vs Thanasi Kokkinakis, Agnieszka Radwanska vs Jelena Jankovic and Kyle Edmund vs Alexander Ward. Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon 2017 on Day 2.

Wimbledon 2017 Live Score and Updates, Day 2: Play will get underway on the outside courts first – at 4 PM IST. Del Potro vs Kokkanikis the pick of the lot. Also starting up: Edmund vs Ward, Gasquet vs Ferrer, Mischa vs Tomic.

