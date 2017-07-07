Wimbledon 2017: Leader Paes loses in mixed doubles; India challenge in men’s doubles ends

Leander Paes has now lost in both men’s and mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2017. Leander Paes has now lost in both men’s and mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2017.

India campaign in men’s doubles ended with Purav Raja and Divij Sharan losing in a marathon five-setter at Wimbledon 2017. This was after Rohan Bopanna had also lost in the men’s doubles competition on Friday.

Raja and Sharan did not start well to the match and lost the first two sets but in a dream comeback, tied it two-set all before taking a match point in third. They failed to convert it and that was end of the match for them. Seventh seed pair of Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram won the three hour and 30 minutes long match 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-7 10-8.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and his partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin suffered a 6-7(6) 3-6 7-6(5) 3-6 defeat against Ken and Neal Skupski from Great Britain in two hours and 28 minutes.

Later in the day, Leander Paes suffered a defeat in mixed doubles as well. Fabrice Martin of France and Raluca Olaru of Romania defeated Paes and his partner Xu Yifan of China 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

On Thursday, Paes and his men’s doubles partner Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan had already lost their first round match. With that, Paes is out of the Wimbledon 2017.

Raja, Sharan and Bopanna are still in competition in the mixed doubles category with their respective partners.

