Wimbledon 2017: Kim Clijsters hands man from the crowd a skirt, watch video

Wimbledon is known for its strict dress code, even when you’re having fun. One such incident took place during the ladies invitational doubles competition at Wimbledon 2017 on Friday.

Kim Clijsters was interacting with the crowd during the fun format, which serves as something of an exhibition for fans to come see older or retired players. In the match that saw Rennae Stubbs, Andrea Jaeger and Conchita Martinez, Clijsters asked the crowd where she should serve, when a man wearing green replied from the stands that he wants her to go for a body serve.

The four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters, on hearing the reply, said, “You said body? Why don’t you go there?!” and invited the man to the court to have some fun. Conchita Martinez handed over the man a racquet to play with them, while Clijsters went ahead and gave him one of her white skirts and proceeded to dress him ‘appropriately’ for the court.

Clijsters fell on the floor laughing as the man was finally dressed to play in Wimbledon. He posed with the players later for photographs as the court roared in laughter.

