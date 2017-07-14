Wimbledon 2017: India juniors Mihika Yadav, Mahak Jain share experience of meeting Roger Federer

Mihika Yadav and Mahak Jain played in the girl’s doubles event together at Wimbledon. (Source: Wimbledon Facebook) Mihika Yadav and Mahak Jain played in the girl’s doubles event together at Wimbledon. (Source: Wimbledon Facebook)

Mihika Yadav and Mahak Jain had an experience of a lifetime when they played at Wimbledon in the past fortnight and rubbing shoulders with the best tennis players on the planet. 16-year-old Mahak with career ranking of 873 and 17-year-old Mihika with current ranking of 1012 played in the girl’s doubles event at the All England Club where they crashed out in the first round to American-British pairing of Kayla Day-Katie Swan. But Mahak went on to reach the second round in the singles department. The best showing from an Indian in the singles event came from Zeel Desai who reached the third round.

Mihika and Mahak talked about their time in London and sharing courts with the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal with the junior and players practicing on the same green surface. They spoke to Wimbledon Channel, excerpts:

What stories will you share with your friends?

Mihika: I think being at Wimbledon is a story in itself. I just hope that we play many more matches and continue to enjoy this sport. And hope to be back to Wimbledon soon.

What do you enjoy about your relationship?

Mihika: My mantra is to have fun be it on court or off court. We both share a good rapport even off court and that enables us to have a good combination on court.

Highlights of time in London?

Mahak Jain: Take a day off and do some activities off the court.

Mihika: We’ve enjoyed London quite a lot. Been to Oxford Street and shopping is always fun. London is going to be so memorable – we’ve enjoyed on and off the court.

Which famous players have you met?

Mihika: That’s the best part about Wimbledon, we get to bump into them in the locker room, the cafe, we share the same practice courts and that’s one aspect of Wimbledon that is really unique. I got to meet Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal but I’m really happy I got to meet Federer. Though I’m missing (the presence of) Maria Sharapova, sad that she’s not here.

Were you shy when you met Roger Federer?

Mihika: Shy? Why will I be shy? I think everyone was jumping after seeing him in the locker room. We all went ballistic taking selfies with him, taking videos with him. I don’t think anyone was shy.

Your favourite thing about your partner?

Mahak: Cute? (laughs) She’s very sweet and very funny. But overall she’s a great friend and a great partner. A doubles partner is one who doesn’t put pressure on you but cheers you on and I think she does that quite well.

Mihika: Yeah just seeing Mahak brings a big smile on my face so I hope to continue playing lots more with her, staying injury free and playing for India.

