Wimbledon 2017: Important dates and times for third Grand Slam of the year

One of the four Grand Slams in a year but there is a certain beauty to Wimbledon. It may be the history, the tradition, the lush green grass or even the wide array of legends of the game that have competed at the All England Club. Numerous things make Wimbledon stand out from the rest – Australian Open, French Open and US Open. There is the all-white dress code, strawberries and cream, queues forming a day prior and to top things off, the best players on the planet taking the court.

KEY DATES:

Qualifying rounds: June 26-29 (Monday to Thursday)

Seedings announcement: June 28

Main draw: June 30 (10 AM BST / 2.30 PM IST)

Queue for Wimbledon: July 2 (8 AM BST / 12.30 PM IST)

Main round matches: July 3 (12 AM BST / 4.30 PM IST)

Officially the tournament, or the main draw matches, start on Monday, July 3, but the thrill begins a week prior when the qualifying matches begin at nearby Roehampton. The qualifying determines who will fill the vacant 16 men’s singles and 12 women’s singles spots in the draw. For the first time in the tournament’s history, qualifying is a ticketed event and is being broadcast live on select networks. It used to be an unticketed event with limited media facilities so far but in 2017, 1000 tickets have gone on sale at a price of £5 each with proceeds going to the Wimbledon Foundation.

The defending champions for the grass court tournament are World No 1 Andy Murray in the men’s side of things and for women it is Serena Williams who is not competing this year as she readies to give birth later in the year.

