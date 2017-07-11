Wimbledon 2017: I played with all my passion, says Rafael Nadal after losing in the fourth round

Spain’s Rafael Nadal loses his fourth round match against Gilles Muller in Wimbledon 2017. (Source: Reuters) Spain’s Rafael Nadal loses his fourth round match against Gilles Muller in Wimbledon 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Two times champion Rafael Nadal departed in the fourth round, giving Giles Muller a seat in his first Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday. The Spaniard, however, insisted that he will be back next year.

After a dramatic 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 loss to Luxembourg’s Muller, Nadal said, “I never said I am not going to come back. I want to come back because I want to play more time in the Centre Court.”

Nadal, who banged his head in the door frame before the match began, said “Great feeling. Great atmosphere. I put everything on the court. I played with all my passion. The crowd normally appreciate that,” said the 2008 and 2010 champion. “Sorry for the crowd that were supporting me.”

“I lost in the fourth round. That’s not the result that I was expecting. It’s true that I played some good matches, but the same time is true that I didn’t want to lose that match,” said Nadal, who converted just two of 16 break points.

He said that even though he played better than previous years, he could not go ahead with his campaign. “So it is tough to analyse that in a positive way right now. I played better than other years, true. At the same time I was ready for important things, so I lost an opportunity,” he concluded.

