Wimbledon 2017: I don’t think courts are in as good condition as they were in previous years, says Andy Murray

World number one Andy Murray has voiced concern over the current state of Wimbledon’s grass courts and said that they have not been in good condition. He also claimed that Centre Court has developed divots.

Murray said, “The court I don’t think is in as good of condition as previous years,”and added, “There are quite a few spots on the court, like just behind the baseline and just in front of the baseline, where there’s quite big lumps of grass, sort of almost like little divots there, which I don’t remember really being the case.” His opponent Fabio Fognini also agreed to Murray’s view and said the court “was really bad”.

It may be recalled here that a couple of days back Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered an injury after falling on the court. The All England Club then said, “The court preparation has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years. The grass is a natural surface and it is usual for the baselines to start to be showing signs of wear and tear four days into the championships.”

Meanwhile, some of the others to voice concern are Mladenovic and Timea Bacsinszky. Mladenovic said, “The colour of the court, the fact that there’s no more grass, the fact that the baseline where we are running, it’s very slippery. There’s no grass.” While Timea Bacsinszky said, “I’m pretty disappointed about the quality of the grass, especially on Court 18. I’m not saying it’s dangerous, but it was the second day of the tournament, and it was already ruined.”

Noticeably, superstar Roger Federer also said that if both players complained about the state of a court then their concerns should be taken seriously.

“It’s been extremely hot. You should always take the players’ opinion serious, especially when both say it,” he said.

