Wimbledon 2017: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 Live, what time does it start, live TV and online coverage

Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2016 for his second title at SW19. (Source: AP File) Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2016 for his second title at SW19. (Source: AP File)

The third Grand Slam of the season and arguably one of the most prestigious on the calendar gets underway at the All England Club on July 3. This is the latest start in the history of the Grand Slam which played its first in 1877 and has been a regular feature on the tennis calendar. Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the defending champions coming into the tournament. While Murray will take court to defend his title, Serena will not be able to. The American is out of action until 2018 with the birth of her first child.

The tournament with numerous traditions attached to it over the course of its 140-year history such as ball boys and ball girls from specific schools, all whites for players, green and purple as theme, courtesies towards HRH The Prince of Wales or Her Majesty The Queen and the not-so-official traditions of strawberry and cream and queueing up outside the premises.

When is Wimbledon 2017 starting?

Wimbledon 2017 starts on July 3, Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This is the latest start in the history of the tournament that began in 1877. It is played in London, England. The tournament is the only Grand Slam on grass.

What time does Wimbledon 2017 start?

Play begins at 11 AM local time or 4.30 PM IST on all courts. The coverage begins at 4 PM. There is no separate morning or evening session – unlike Australian Open or US Open. Play continues till late in Indian time zone with London enjoying plenty of daylight during the summer.

Which TV channel will do the live broadcast of the Wimbledon 2017?

Wimbledon 2017 will air on Star Sports Network – specifically Star Sports Select 1 and HD in keeping with its tradition of sticking to the broadcaster. After 25 years, former India player Vijay Amritraj will not be part of the special guest duties alongside Alan Wilkins.

Where will the Wimbledon 2017 be broadcast online?

Wimbledon 2017 will be broadcast online on Star Sports’ digital property Hotstar. One can also follow live scores, updates and results on IndianExpress.com.

