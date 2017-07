While Garbine Muguruza is chasing her maiden title at Wimbledon, Venus Williams is vying for her sixth title and a first major in nearly a decade. (Source: Reuters) While Garbine Muguruza is chasing her maiden title at Wimbledon, Venus Williams is vying for her sixth title and a first major in nearly a decade. (Source: Reuters)

Garbine Muguruza will get another shot at the Wimbledon title this year. In 2015, she lost to Serena Williams at the summit clash of the grass court Grand Slam. This time, she faces the resurgent elder Williams. While Muguruza is chasing her maiden title at Wimbledon, Venus Williams is vying for her sixth title and a first major in nearly a decade.

