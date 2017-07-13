Latest News
Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza crushes Magdalena Rybarikova to reach final

Garbine Muguruza was 3-0 up after just 10 minutes, her aggressive approach paying dividends against Magdalena Rybarikova who looked nervous in what was the biggest game of her career to date. Muguruza will face the winner of Thursday's Semi between Venus Williams and Johanna Konta.

By: Reuters | London | Published:July 13, 2017 7:20 pm
Garbine Muguruza celebrates after reaching the finals of Wimbledon. (Source: Reuters)
Spain’s Garbine Muguruza reached her second Wimbledon final in three years with a thumping 6-1 6-1 win over Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova on Thursday.

A visibly confident Muguruza needed just 64 minutes to deal with the 87th-ranked Rybarikova, who had beaten third seed Karolina Pliskova and American Coco Vanderweghe on her unexpected run to the last four.

The Spaniard was 3-0 up after just 10 minutes, her aggressive approach paying dividends against an opponent who looked nervous in what was the biggest game of her career to date.

Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 final, will face the winner of Thursday’s other semi between Venus Williams and Britain’s Johanna Konta in Saturday’s final.

