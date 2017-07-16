Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Key Statistics

Roger Federer is going for his eighth Wimbledon title while Marin Cilic is hoping to collect his first. Roger Federer is going for his eighth Wimbledon title while Marin Cilic is hoping to collect his first.

Roger Federer will take on Marin Cilic for the Wimbledon title when the Swiss and the Croat step on the Centre Court at the All England Club. A quick look at some important facts and stats prior to the Wimbledon 2017 Final between Federer and Cilic.

# 3rd seeded Federer is going for his 19th Grand Slam title and eighth Wimbledon title. On the other hand, 7th seed Cilic is seeking his 2nd Grand Slam triumph and his maiden win at Wimbledon.

# If Federer wins, he will rise to World No 3 (behind Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal) for his best ranking since August last year. But should Cilic win, he will overtake Federer to climb to World No 5 in what would be his first entry in the top-5.

# Cilic is looking to emulate Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon title on first final appearance. Novak did so in 2011. In the Open Era (since 1968), 14 men have won the Wimbledon title on their debut appearance in the final.

# Record at Grand Slam Finals: Roger Federer: 18-10 and Cilic: 1-0

# Federer is looking to win his fifth title of the year and move clear of Rafa Nadal at the top of the list for most titles won this year. Roger has so far won Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Masters and Halle. On the other side, Cilic has won just one title at Istanbul.

# If Federer wins, this will be the fifth time that Federer and Nadal have won the first three Grand Slams between them. On 3 of four previous occasions, Nadal or Federer have gone on to win US Open also.

# Wimbledon 2017 stats comparison

Aces: Federer 64-130 Cilic

Double faults: Federer 10-17 Cilic

1st serve %: Federer 66-62 Cilic

Break points saved: Federer 16/20 – 14/24 Cilic

Serves held: Federer 79/83 – 99/109 Cilic

Games lost: Federer 66-91 Cilic

# On head-to-head, Federer leads Cilic 6-1. This is their fourth Grand Slam meeting, second on grass and first time in a final. The only time Cilic beat Federer, he won a Grand Slam (2014 US Open)

# Cilic is looking to become the fifth player to record multiple wins over Federer in straight sets of a Grand Slam. Djokovic (3 times), Arnaud Clement, Alex Corretja and Nadal (twice) have done it before.

# Federer has spent shade under ten hours on court at Wimbledon (9 hrs and 56 minutes) while Cilic has played for 14 hours and 28 minutes over the course of the two weeks.

# Federer is hoping to become the first man in Wimbledon history to win eight titles. With the win, he would become the second man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam. Nadal leads the list with 10 titles at Roland Garros

# Federer is bidding to win his 19th Grand Slam title and join Helen Wills Moody in joint-4th place for most Grand Slam singles titles – men and women. He will then stand behind Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graff (22).

# Federer is also aiming to extend his lead over Nadal (15 Grand Slam titles) on the all-time list for most men’s singles major titles

# At 35 years 342 days, Federer is looking to become the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title. Earlier by winning the Australian Open, at 35 years 174 days, he became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years 62 days.

# Federer is looking to match Rosewall with multiple Grand Slam titles after turning 35 years old

# If Federer wins, it will be the second longest gap between two men’s singles Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. The longest wait was made to do by Jimmy Connors who won in 1974 and then in 1982

# Federer has won five tournaments in his career without dropping a set and one Grand Slam – 2007 Australian Open. Should he win in straight sets, he will become just the third man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles without dropping a set. Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal have won three Grand Slams without dropping a set.

# Federer ties Connors for most matches played at Wimbledon in the Open Era. The final is his 102nd match with his win-loss record currently standing at 90-11.

# Marin Cilic is looking to become the second Croat to win the singles title at Wimbledon. Goran Ivanisevic – his former coach – was first in 2011. He is also vying to become the first Croat to win multiple Grand Slams (Ivanisevic and Iva Majoli have one Slam each).

# Cilic is hoping to become the first player outside of the ‘Big Four’ (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray) to win Wimbledon since 2002 when Lleyton Hewitt won.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd