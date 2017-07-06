Wimbledon 2017: David Ferrer through as Steve Darcis becomes eighth injury withdrawal

Latest News
Spain's David Ferrer was on court only briefly on Thursday as Wimbledon second round opponent Steve Darcis retired injured. Ferrer, twice a quarter-finalist at the grasscourt slam, was leading 3-0 when Belgium's Darcis cried off with a back injury.

By: Reuters | London | Published:July 6, 2017 8:34 pm
wimbledon 2017 live score, david ferrer, tennis news David Ferrer will play either Czech Tomas Berdych or American Ryan Harrison in the third round. (Source: File)
Darcis, who once beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon, is the eighth player to retire in the men’s singles at this year’s championships.

Two players – Martin Klizan and Alexandr Dolgopolov – failed to complete their matches on Centre Court against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively on Tuesday.

Unseeded Ferrer will play either Czech Tomas Berdych or American Ryan Harrison in the third round.

