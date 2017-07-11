Wimbledon 2017 controversies: From Bernard Tomic’s comments to sexist decisions by organisers

Defenders of Bernard Tomic have said he has been attacked for being honest and that other players sometimes feel the same. (Source: File) Defenders of Bernard Tomic have said he has been attacked for being honest and that other players sometimes feel the same. (Source: File)

Wimbledon 2017 saw an exciting Manic Monday with thrilling matches that included the longest match of the tournament so far, amazing shots and major upsets. Wimbledon is never without controversies, and this time, they have already crept in with just halfway through the tournament.

Here are the top five controversies that have rocked the tournament so far:

Bernard Tomic’s comments

Australian Bernard Tomic earned the ire of his country as well as the tennis fraternity when he claimed that he has fallen out of love with the game and does not care anymore about how he performs after he made a first-round exit at Wimbledon on Tuesday as he was comprehensively beaten 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 by Mischa Zverev.

Poor grass quality

Andy Murray, Roger Federer have been among the tennis players to complain about the quality of grass at Wimbledon. The unusually hot weather throughout the first week is mostly the reason behind the poor grass quality. Kristina Mladenovic has claimed players are at risk of injury while Murray said that the courts were not as good as the previous years.

Wimbledon officials accused of sexism

Wimbledon officials came under fire on Monday when they gave preference to men’s matches on biggest courts during Manic Monday as only Venus Williams and Johanna Konta played on Centre Court. “I wouldn’t say it’s favouritism. I’d just say it’s taking the marquee matches. In the end it’s not about male/female, it’s about which matches you think are the ones the public and the broadcasters would like to see. It’s about who are the star players at the time,” said chief executive Richard Lewis.

Wimbledon organisers chose to showcase the “Big Four” men over women’s top players.

