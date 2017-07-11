Wimbledon 2017: Complaining Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final for ninth time

Novak Djokovic reached his ninth Wimbledon quarter-final. (Source: Reuters) Novak Djokovic reached his ninth Wimbledon quarter-final. (Source: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic had to wait for more than a day to play his round of 16 match at Wimbledon but under closed roof, he took little time to end the match. Playing against Adrian Mannarino of France, the three-time Wimbledon champion won in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday. In the quarter-final, the Serb will take on 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych.

Traditionally, no men’s singles matches are played on Tuesday at Wimbledon by a long five-setter between Rafael Nadal and Gilles Muller forced the Djokovic-Mannarino match to be re-scheduled.

In a dominant match, Djokovic was broken only once in the second set but he instead broke the Frenchman early in the third set. This is the second time Djokovic has defeated Mannarino in Wimbledon. Last year, the Serb defeated him in the second round, also in straight sets.

Mannarino has never reached the quarter-final of any Grand Slam with his best being a fourth round finish at Wimbledon in 2013.

After the match, Djokovic, who has won Wimbledon in 2011, 2014 and 2015, complained about the bad quality of the courts this year. During the game as well, he had asked the umpire to take a look at a hole in the grass.

Djokovic was also troubled with his shoulder. During the third set, he asked for a medical timeout and the physio had a look at his shoulder. Even after the medical timeout, he loooked in pain.

“It’s been something that I’ve been dragging back and forth for a while now,” Djokovic said. “But I’m still managing to play, which is the most important thing.”

