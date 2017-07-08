Wimbledon 2017: Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffers ruptured patella tendon, to undergo surgery

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was stretchered off after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon. (Source: USA Today Sports) Bethanie Mattek-Sands was stretchered off after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands revealed in an emotional Facebook Live video that she has dislocated her patella and ruptured her patella tendon and will need surgery after going down in pain during her second round match at Wimbledon on Thursday.

In the Facebook Live video, an extremely emotional Mattek-Sands said, “It’s been an emotional and painful roller coaster the last couple of days. I didn’t get a chance to comment and was shifted to the hospital,” she said. “I, for obvious reasons, have not seen the replay of the injury. I was in the middle of the match and all I could hear was the pop in my head. I remember my knee just feeling really tight and it didn’t look good. I knew it was dislocated or broken at that moment I freaked out.”

She also shared that she would be returning to New York City to get further checks on her knee.

“I remember Sorana coming to me and telling me it will be okay. And I think it’s amazing because we’re all competitors and yet so many of the girls are our friends. It means a lot and she’s playing today.”

“I remember all these thoughts going through my mind about rehab and my chance at Wimbledon, doubles with Lucie,” she said in the video. “In that moment I couldn’t enjoy it, I was having a hard time,” she went on to add while clarifying that that is contrary to her usual behaviour of being a positive and strong person.

She had admitted earlier on Saturday that she had endured a “painful and emotional 36 hours” after

suffering a sickening knee injury while approaching the net against Sorana Cirstea. As she collapsed on to the grass, she was left screaming in pain: “Please, help me, please, please” in scenes so distressing that TV cameras panned away from the stricken star on Court 17. She was taken off the court on a stretcher and was immediately transported to a hospital.

“To the best family, friends and fans a girl could ask for, it’s been a painful & emotional 36 hrs but THANK YOU for all the love and support,” tweeted the winner of 24 doubles titles including seven at the majors.

