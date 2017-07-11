Wimbledon 2017: Ageless Venus Williams beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-final

Venus Williams reached her 38th Grand Slam semi-final. (Source: Reuters) Venus Williams reached her 38th Grand Slam semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

She has already beaten two teanagers, one 21-year-old and now she sends home a 20-year-old. Venus Williams is schooling her opponents at Wimbledon this year. The American reached her 38th Grand Slam semi-final after beating French Open champions Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 in the quarter-final. She became the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon women’s singles semi-final since 1994.

Ostapenko, who had won in Paris this year, was on a 11-match winning streak but Venus ended that with some solid performance at Centre Court. The five-time Wimbledon champion took only 29 minutes to win the opening set 6-3.

The Lavitain, known for her big-hitting play, did make a tough match in the second set and took it all the way to 5-5 before Venus, who won last Wimbledon in 2008, sealed it 7-5 when Ostapenko send her forehand service return wide.

The second set had more action as Williams struggled before Ostapenko held to love to lead 4-3. The American was once again in trouble when she was down 4-5 and was serving to save the set. Ostapenko returned and that gave Williams the break to tie the set.

