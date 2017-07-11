Wimbledon 2017: Who is Rafa Nadal’s conqueror Gilles Muller?

Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. (Source: Reuters) Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. (Source: Reuters)

There is no need to give introduction of tennis great Rafael Nadal, who is till date regarded as the greatest clay-court player. But who is this Gilles Muller, who caused one of the biggest upsets of this year’s Wimbledon Open Championship so far?

Gilles Muller crushed Nadal’s hope of clinching his third Wimbledon title, as he beat him in a dramatic fourth round match 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 to reach the quarterfinals. He held the ‘King of Clay’ for nearly five hours before knocking out the Spaniard, who won the French Open last month, and reaching Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

Sixteenth seed Muller, who admitted that it was ‘the biggest win’, is only the second man from Luxembourg to appear in a grand slam tournament, the other being Gaston Wampach who played in the 1946 and 1947 French Open tournaments.

After winning the Ricoh Open in June, Muller followed it up with a run to the Queen’s semi-finals and now making the last eight at Wimbledon 2017.

This is not the first time that the 34-year-old, who has won more matches on grass in 2017 than anyone else and is referred to as the grass court specialist, beat Nadal. In 2005, Muller triumphed 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 on his way to the third round.

On his victory, Muller said, “This is definitely the biggest victory since then, since I came back, especially at that stage of a Grand Slam, playing one of the guys who is dominating the tennis this year again.”

By beating Nadal, the left-hander is now just one game away from a potential semi-final meeting with Andy Murray. The two were Rio Olympics flag bearers for their respective countries last year.

