When is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Miami Open Final, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Roger Federer has 18-1 record this season so far. (Source: AP) Roger Federer has 18-1 record this season so far. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have have made it to the final of the Miami Open. Both the players have reached the final in contrasting fashion as the former was made to work hard in the semi-final while Nadal won the his semi-final in straight sets. This will be their third meeting in a final this year having met in the finals of Australia Open and Indian Wells.

Federer beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6 6-7 7-6 in the semi-final which improved his record to 18-1 in 2017 which Nadal dismantled Fabio Foginni 6-1 7-5 in the other semi-final.

It seems like a fairytale as the two legends, who were battling injuries and were doubtful to return to their best after recovery, making it all the way at three tournaments. In previous two meetings this year between Federer and Nadal, the Swiss has defeated the Spaniard on both occasions. The first time the two met was at Miami Open was back in 2004, a third-roud clash where Federer beat Nadal 6-2, 6-3.

When is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal final at Miami Open?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal is the last match scheduled on Sunday, April 2. The match begin at 1030 PM IST.

Where is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal match happening?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will be played at the Crandon Tennis Centre, Key Biscayne, Miami.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will be broadcast on TenSports Network.

Where can one follow Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal online live?

The match can be streamed live on the Ten website. Get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

