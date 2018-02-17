First time Roger Federer claimed World No 1, wardrobe malfunction at Super Bowl hogged headlines

Roger Federer created numerous milestones in his return to World No 1 after beating Robin Haase in Rotterdam. (Reuters) Roger Federer created numerous milestones in his return to World No 1 after beating Robin Haase in Rotterdam. (Reuters)

The 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer, who started off the year 2018 with an emphatic 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Marin Cilic to clinch the Australian Open trophy, added another feather to his hat on Saturday. The 36-year old became the World No 1 in ATP Rankinfs, after dispatching Roin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. After achieving the milestone, he became the oldest player in history to hold the top spot in ATP Rankings. It is after a span of 5 years and 106 days that Federer has once again reached the milestone.

It was back in February 2004 that the Swede had achieved the rank for the first time, 14 years ago. In the same year, Roger Federer defeated Marat Safin to clinch his first Australian Open Trophy. He has won 6 since then. He also won the Wimbledon in the same year defeating Andy Roddick 4-6 7-5 7-6(7-3) 6-3. Later, he won the US Open after beating Lleyton Hewitt 6-0 7-6 (7-3) 6-0, closing the year with three Grand Slam trophies.

Here is all that happened in the sports world in 2o04 – the year Roger Federer achieved the World Rank No. 1 for the first time:

Super Bowl XXXVIII:

February 1, 2004: New England Patriots beat Carolina Panthers 32-29 at Houston, Texas. It was at this event, one of the most controversial incidents in sporting events took place. The incident created quite a stir when during the halftime ceremony, Justin Timberlake allegedly exposed Janet Jackson’s breasts, which were adorned with nipple shields. It was later dubbed as an incident of “wardrobe malfunction”.

Football:

July 4, 2004: Greece defeated Portugal 1-0 in a major upset to clinch the UEFA Euro 2004 Trophy. Portugal had to wait 12 years to win the trophy.

September 20, 2004: Former English manager Brian Clough, who led Nottingham Forest to two successive European Cups in 1979 and 1980, passed away

Cricket:

March 12, 2004: Australian bowler Shane Warne becomes the first leg-spinner in the history to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

March 13, 2004: India registered a historic victory against Pakistan in the highest scoring ODI ever (693 runs). It was the opening match of India’s first tour to Pakistan tour since 1989.

April 12, 2004: West Indies batsman Brian Lara scored 400* in the fourth Test against England in St. John’s, Antigua. In doing so, he became the highest individual scorer in a single inning of Test cricket.

May 8, 2004: Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan surpassed Courtney Walsh to become the leading wicket taker in Test cricket, by taking his 520th wicket against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Kabbadi:

November 21, 2004: India won their first-ever Kabaddi World Cup championship. India beat Iran in the final which was held in Mumbai to clinch the trophy. India have won three titles since then.

WWE:

March 14, 2004: Chris Benoit defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels to become the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania XX.

Olympics:

August 2004: Summer Olympics were held in Athens. USA won the most medals (102) – 36 gold, 39 silver and 27 Bronze, followed by China (63) and Russia (92).

