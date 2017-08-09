WATCH: Nick Kyrgios practices with fan on Twitter request

Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Source: Reuters) Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Source: Reuters)

After being highly criticised for retiring from a match for a third consecutive time last week in Washington DC, Nick Kyrgios offered his services to fans all week at the Rogers Cup this week and even practiced with one on Tuesday.

It was a low week for Kyrgios in Washington where the cameras even captured him telling his mother that he did not want to play. But there was a new wave of positive energy this week as the Australian kept his promise to a fan that he would hit with him for five minutes during practice.

A fan called Matt Morin contacted Kyrgios on Twitter saying, “@NickKyrgios I’m at rogers cup on Tuesday, I know this is a long shot but could we hit for 5 minutes if you’re practicing? That’d be dope!”

To his surprise, he got a reply from the tennis player in one hour on Sunday who said that he would. And he actually did on Tuesday.

@NickKyrgios I’m at rogers cup on tuesday, I know this is a long shot but could we hit for 5 minutes if you’re practicing? That’d be dope! — MattMorin (@MathieuMarshall) 6 August 2017

Sure, hit me up when u there http://t.co/Kxn8MAo3NN — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 6 August 2017

Also anyone at rogers cup throughout the week can come on my practice court and chill and hit if u want http://t.co/4qqQdJBVDo — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 6 August 2017

“I tweeted you – I didn’t know what would happen!” @NickKyrgios is a man of his word, hitting with the fan who contacted him on Twitter pic.twitter.com/h1J93zvMv2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 8 August 2017

Kyrgios went on to invite other plans to help him during practice all week. He said in another tweet, “Also anyone at rogers cup throughout the week can come on my practice court and chill and hit if u want.”

After the nets, he went on to beat Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-2 and will now face Paolo Lorenzi in the second round on Wednesday.

