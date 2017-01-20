Vintage Roger Federer hammers Tomas Berdych to reach fourth round

Roger Federer will meet fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer will meet fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals. (Source: Reuters)

A rampaging Roger Federer delivered a stunning reminder of his class at the Australian Open on Friday with a crushing 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Tomas Berdych to storm into the fourth round.

Playing only his third tour match since coming back from a knee injury, Federer was expected to be tested by the hard-hitting Czech but he sent the 10th seed packing after a 90-minute masterclass at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year-old Swiss, seeded 17th, had shown rust in his earlier matches but was in spell-binding touch with 40 winners, wrapping up the match with an imperious crosscourt backhand.

Federer will meet fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals.