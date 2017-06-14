Vijay Goel meets French Open mixed doubles winner Rohan Bopanna to discuss promotion of tennis

Vijay Goel meets Rohan Bopanna after his return from French Open in Paris. (Source: Twitter) Vijay Goel meets Rohan Bopanna after his return from French Open in Paris. (Source: Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna gave the country their tennis moment when he clinched his first Grand Slam last week. On his return back from Paris, he met Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel to discuss the promotion of tennis among youth in the country.

Rohan Bopanna had the country at the edge of their seat when he played the mixed doubles final of the French Open with partner Gabriela Dabrowski. The Indo-Canadian pair won the French Open 2017 mixed doubles title on Saturday after beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in a contest that lasted an hour and six minutes.

Goel took the opportunity on the 37-year-old’s return to meet the champion and discuss promotion of tennis. He shared pictures of his meet with Bopanna on his official social media account and wrote, “Delighted to meet #FrenchOpen Mixed Doubles ’17 winner @rohanbopanna; discussed promotion of #tennis among #youth. Keep inspiring all Rohan!”

Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam title, became only the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to win a Grand Slam.

Bopanna started the year with the Chennai Open title with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and won April’s Monte Carlo Masters with Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.

The All India Tennis Association has also declared that they will recommend the tennis player from Bangalore for this year’s Arjuna Award.

