Victoria Azarenka scores win in custody war

Victoria Azarenka and her son Leo. (Source: Instagram) Victoria Azarenka and her son Leo. (Source: Instagram)

Victoria Azarenka has not competed since Wimbledon last year while being forced to skip the US Open, the on-going Australian Open and the tune up event in Auckland Classic. She also sat out the Fed Cup final against USA. And all these pull outs weren’t as a result of injury but because of “personal matters”. She has been involved in custody battle for her son Leo. But a recent judgement, could allow her to once again resume her career and return back to court.

Leo’s father Billy McKeague had filed paternity papers in Los Angeles, where Azarenka trains. The filing resulted in the judge ruling that neither parents could take the child out California until an agreement was reached. Despite being a former World No 1 and one of the many players on the WTA Tour who are serious contenders for titles, she opted to stay back and be by her son’s side.

Azarenka has argued that the case belongs in Belarus, where she was previously awarded primary custody by a Belarussian Court.

As per reports in TMZ, the judge has reportedly ruled that the case doesn’t belong in California or even the United States. However, McKeague has three weeks to appeal the ruling in the case for the custody of their one-year-old son. Despite the window for appeal, Azarenka’s team are confident that the case will be moved out based on the strongly worded 65-page opinion made by the judge.

Azarenka plans to move back to Belarus – where her family resides – while wanting McKeague to be in Leo’s life and wishes for an amicable co-parenting relationship with him in the future.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd