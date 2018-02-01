  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Victoria Azarenka gets wild card into Indian Wells in return to tour

Victoria Azarenka gets wild card into Indian Wells in return to tour

Azarenka will return to the California desert after missing last year's tournament following the birth of her son.

By: AP | Published: February 1, 2018 11:10 am
Victoria Azarenka will compete in Australian Open. Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card into the main draw of BNP Paribas Open. (Source: AP)
Related News

Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card into the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open after being off the tour for months because of a custody dispute involving her son.

She will return to the California desert after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her son. The former top-ranked player won at Indian Wells in 2012 and 2016.

Azarenka had requested wild cards into Auckland and the Australian Open to start the year, but she withdrew from both events. The custody dispute had limited her travel. She will have a protected ranking when she returns.

Azarenka has reunited with coach Slava Konikov, who resigned last week as Sacramento State men’s coach to work with her. He coached Azarenka from 1998-02, when she was the world’s top-ranked junior player.

Five more men’s and women’s wild cards will be awarded in the coming weeks for the tournament that runs March 5-18.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 1, 2018 at 11:44 am
    DO YOU UNDERSTAND, WHEN SOMEONE SAYS, HE DON'T WANT TO INTERACT WITH YOU PEOPLE ? DO YOU UNDERSTAND ?and you claim me rpst ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table