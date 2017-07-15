Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon 2017 final Live Online streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Both Williams and Muguruza made light work of their semi-final fixtures. Both Williams and Muguruza made light work of their semi-final fixtures.

It will be a battle of two players from two different ages this year in the final of Wimbledon. 23-year-old Garbine Muguruza has a second shot at winning the grass court Grand Slam after her defeat to Serena Williams in the 2015 final. She faces Serena’s resurgent 37-year-old sister Venus Williams, who is playing her first Wimbledon final since 2009 and, remarkably, her second Grand Slam final this year. Muguruza is looking for a maiden title at the All England Club while Williams is looking to win the title a sixth time, taking her one step closer to Serena’s record.

Both Williams and Muguruza made light work of their semi-final fixtures. Venus faced Johanna Konta. Despite looking to be a well-matched tie in the first set, the American quickly gained control and won the match 6-4, 6-2. Muguruza, on the other hand, had a far easier outing, beating Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1.

When is the Wimbledon 2017 final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women’s singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza will be played on July 15, 2017.

What time is the Wimbledon 2017 women’s singles final?

The final begins at 6:30 PM IST (Saturday evening). IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Which channel will air the showdown between Venus and Muguruza?

The final will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I follow the final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza live?

The Wimbledon 2017 final can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd