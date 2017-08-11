Latest News

US Open to test shot clock at junior, collegiate events

The technology tracks the time taken by the server between points. Stacey Allaster, head of pro tennis at the USTA, tells USA TODAY that it will be tested during the tournament's junior and collegiate events in the second week of the Open.

By: AP | New York | Published:August 11, 2017 1:51 pm
Top News

The U.S. Tennis Association says shot-clock technology will be tested beginning this month at the U.S. Open.

The technology tracks the time taken by the server between points. Stacey Allaster, head of pro tennis at the USTA, tells USA TODAY that it will be tested during the tournament’s junior and collegiate events in the second week of the Open.

Grand Slam events and the women’s tour allow 20 seconds for a player to serve, while the men’s tour has a 25-second limit. However, enforcement of the rule is left to the discretion of the chair umpire.

At the Open’s junior and college events, the shot clocks will be controlled by the chair umpire, starting after the score from the previous point has been registered. USTA officials hope shot clocks could be used at the U.S. Open level within three years.

The final major of the year runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 at Flushing Meadows.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 10, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 22 -->
24
Zone B - Match 22
FT
29
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls (29-24)
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 23
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 