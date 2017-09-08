US Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng lose women’s doubles semifinals

Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng lost in the semifinals of women’s doubles at the US Open. (Source: File) Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng lost in the semifinals of women’s doubles at the US Open. (Source: File)

Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng lost the women’s doubles semifinals of US Open in straight sets to second seed players Martina Hingis-Chan Yuan-Jan in 1 hour and 25 minutes on Friday.

Hingis is Mirza’s former doubles partner, who beat Mirza-Peng 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the tournament taking place in New York. They will now face the winner of the second semifinal round between Katerina Siniakova-Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic and Barbora Strycova-Lucie Safarova, again from Czech Republic, in the final on Sunday.

This was the first time this year that Mirza had reached Grand Slam semi-final. She had previously beaten Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova with partner Shuai Peng to reach the semifinals. The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese pair dispatched the fifth seeded Hungarian-Czech combo 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-final which lasted one hour and 56 minutes. It is season’s best performance for Sania at the Majors as she fell in the third rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon and made a first round exit at French Open.

Sania has so far won six Grand Slam titles (three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles). She won the US Open mixed doubles title in 2014 and women’s doubles crown in 2015.

