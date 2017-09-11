How Rafael Nadal won his third US Open title, watch videos

Rafael Nadal won his second Grand Slam of the year on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal won his second Grand Slam of the year on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Sunday to win his third US Open title. It is the 16th Grand Slam of his career. He now trails Roger Federer by three titles for most men’s singles Grand Slams in history. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in a match where he didn’t let Anderson off the hook for one moment.

Anderson started the game as the server and soon took the lead. But Nadal fought back to make it 1-1. It was the case until 2-2 as both players went toe to toe. Nadal then pulled away as he negotiated Anderson’s big serves and a volley into the empty court to win the first set.

In one hour, @RafaelNadal wins the opening set of the #USOpen men’s final vs Anderson! @MBUSA pic.twitter.com/JqQNxhxNea — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 10 September 2017

An ace, a forehand winner, an ace again and a forehand winner did the trick for the Spaniard in the second set. Anderson was starting falter by this time and had needed some treatment for some bruises on his fingers.

.@RafaelNadal continues to fight for the 🏆 as he takes the second set. #USOpen @chase pic.twitter.com/KHDgd60ZPL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 10 September 2017

The nerves, naturally set in when Nadal was 5-3. Anderson was serving and the South African fought to make it 5-4. Nadal then took the serve and there was a buzz around the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Anderson had not managed a single break point on Nadal in the match. There was a bit of a delay in the start of the next game as the umpire tried silence some of the fans. Nadal was matched by Anderson and the South African denied him the game after the first championship point. A backhand volley did the trick for Nadal as he won on his second Championship point.

6-3, 6-3, 6-4.@RafaelNadal defeats Kevin Anderson to win his 3rd #USOpen title and 16th career Grand Slam🏆! pic.twitter.com/rJANGdqcyV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 10 September 2017

Nadal’s grip on the summit of the ATP rankings is set to be strengthened with this win. He and Roger Federer have won all the men’s singles Grand Slams in 2017.

