US Open Final: In first Grand Slam final, Kevin Anderson looks to stop Rafael Nadal from winning 16th

Rafael Nadal will go for his 16th Grand Slam title when he faces Kevin Anderson in the final of the US Open on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard, ranked number one in the world, is hoping to win his second major in the year having already won French Open and made the final of the Australian Open. For World No 28 Anderson, it is a chance to join the women’s winner Sloane Stephens with first ever Grand Slam title.

Here are some key numbers prior to the final and what the two players would be looking to achieve by the end:

# Head-to-head: Nadal leads Anderson 4-0 on a head-to-head basis. Their last meeting came in Barcelona earlier in April. They’ve met in a Grand Slam just once when Nadal won 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round at the 2015 Australian Open.

# Whatever the outcome, there will be a 30-plus winner for a fifth straight Grand Slam. It is the seventh time in Open Era that a Grand Slam final is being contested between two thirty year old’s and first time at US Open since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi met in 2002.

# The Big Four – Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray – have won 45 of the last 50 Grand Slam titles. Anderson is trying to become the fourth player to break through this run and join former US Open champions Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka.

# US Open Records: Nadal – This is Nadal’s fourth US Open final appearance having won two and lost one. All his previous three finals have been against Djokovic – in 2010, 2011 and 2013. The Spaniard has a 15-7 record in Grand Slam finals with his last title on hard court coming in 2013 at the US Open. Nadal has not faced a top-20 opponent the entire tournament. Last player to get the luck of the draw was Pete Sampras in 2000 Wimbledon.

# Nadal is eyeing a two Grand Slam titles finish (at least) in a season for the fourth time. He previously did so in 2010 (3 titles), 2008 and 2013 (2 titles). Should Nadal win, it would be his first hard court title since January 2014 in Doha.

# US Open Records: Anderson – Anderson is the first South African to reach the final of the US Open in the Open Era. He is also the first Grand Slam finalist from the country since 1984 when Kevin Curren lost in the 1984 Australian Open. World No. 32 Anderson is the lowest-ranked Grand Slam finalist since No. 38 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open. He is also the lowest ranked finalist at the US Open since No 22 Mark Philippoussis in 1998. The South African is looking to become the lowest ranked Grand Slam winner since World No 44 Gaston Gaudio won French Open in 2004.

