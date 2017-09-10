Live US Open final, Madison Keys vs Sloane Stephens: Stephens leads 4-2 in first set

Live US Open Final Madison Keys vs Sloan Stephens: Both players are vying for their maiden Grand Slam title. Live US Open Final Madison Keys vs Sloan Stephens: Both players are vying for their maiden Grand Slam title.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will face off for the US Open women’s singles title at the Arthur Ashe stadium. It is the first time that the the women’s final at the final Grand Slam of the year is being played between two Americans since 2002. It is also the first all-American final without Serena or Venus Williams since Martina Navratilova’s win over Chris Evert in 1984. Both Keys and Stephens are playing for their first US Open and Grand Slam title. Catch live scores and updates of the US Open women’s singles finals between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens here.

Live US Open final, Sloane Stephens vs Madison Keys:

0220 hrs IST: Sloane Stephens takes the first game 6-3

0203 hrs IST: Stephens leads first set 4-2. Stephens slowly took control of the game and broke Keys at 3-2. As expected, Keys has been the aggressive one but thus far, it has produced more unforced errors than points. Stephens looks as calm as she can be in a match of this magnitude

0152 hrs IST: Madison Keys makes the first serve and ends up taking the first game. She lost the first point but came back with a couple of aces before Stephens misses on the back hand

0142 hrs IST: The two players walk out with the great Billie King Jean. The crowd seems to building up slowly at the Ashe. Both players are more than familiar with each other, much like it was the last time two Americans faced off in the final of the US Open.

0122 hrs IST: In other news, Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis have won the mixed doubles title. It is their second consecutive Grand Slam title after their win at Wimbledon few weeks back.

0118 hrs IST: First American women’s singles final that doesn’t feature any of the Williams sisters, first American final since 2002 that was between the William Sisters, first Grand Slam title for whoever wins here. It is a day of firsts here and it is also probably the day the most significant first happened in Tennis history:

60 years ago, Althea Gibson became the first African-American player to win the US Openhttp://t.co/h8hiG3x3Lq#usopen pic.twitter.com/nfLaHbm8Iv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 9 September 2017

0050 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final of the US Open women’s singles. All the big names have fallen off this year leaving out two of the most unlikeliest candidates vying for the title. Sloane Stephens was in crutches when Venus Williams was playing in the final of the Australia Open earlier in the year and was ranked in the 900’s at the start of the US Open. Now, she has overcome Williams and is vying for her maiden Grand Slam title. Madison Keys, on the other hand, overcame the burgeoning CoCo Vandeweghe and had defeated current world no. 4 Elina Svitolina on the way to the final.

