Rafael Nadal wins US Open 2017

Rafael Nadal beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to claim his third US Open title. It is his 16th Grand Slam and his second in 2017. He kept Anderson under pressure for the entirety of the match and managed to win in straight sets.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:September 11, 2017 4:53 am
Rafael Nadal won his 16th Grand Slam title on Monday. (Source: AP)
A relentless Rafael Nadal thumped Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, earning the Spaniard his second grand slam title of the season and 16th of his career.

While women’s tennis produced three first-time grand slam winners this season the old guard continues to reign supreme in the men’s game with Nadal and longtime rival Roger Federer sweeping the majors with two apiece.

It marked the fourth US Open final and third title for Nadal but the first time that he did not have Novak Djokovic standing on the other side of the net.

The world number one was as brilliant as he was business-like keeping the towering South African under constant pressure while not facing a single break point.

For journeyman Anderson 31, a grand slam breakthrough was not to be, his booming serve having no impact while Nadal delivered a near-perfect performance for a soldout crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium committing just 11 unforced errors.

