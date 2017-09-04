US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova downs Garbine Muguruza to reach quarter-finals

Petra Kvitova outhit Garbine Muguruza to move into the US Open quarters. (Source: AP) Petra Kvitova outhit Garbine Muguruza to move into the US Open quarters. (Source: AP)

Petra Kvitova signalled her return to top form eight months after sustaining a career-threatening hand injury with an impressive 7-6(3) 6-3 win over pre-tournament favourite Garbine Muguruza to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Czech was sidelined for five months after being stabbed in her left playing hand by an intruder at her home and although the 13th seed has gradually moved towards her best level, Muguruza was the hot favourite under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I tried to work really hard to play here again. It means a lot, it’s an incredible night to play in front of a great crowd,” Kvitova said in her on-court interview.

“I don’t think I can find the right words, it was a difficult time, all five months (away) were very tough.

“It was a tough journey that I didn’t know how would end.

“Everything after what happened is something new and I really appreciate every experience that I have right now in life. Every moment I am living now is something really special.”

The Spanish third seed Muguruza had only dropped nine games en route to the fourth round and her poise, pace and power helped her quickly open a 4-1 lead. Kvitova then staved off a break point and it jump-started her game.

Targeting her opponent’s misfiring forehand, Kvitova levelled to 4-4 and had break points at 5-4 and 6-5 before sealing the tiebreak.

The twice Wimbledon champion stayed composed while Muguruza grew increasingly nervous, challenging line calls with no apparent reason as Kvitova moved her left and right with her crafty left hand.

Muguruza seemed back on track in the second set when she broke in the first game but Kvitova grabbed it back and cantered to a 4-1 lead as the Spaniard was given a warning for coaching.

Muguruza hung in by her teeth but she wasted three chances to break back in the ninth game before Kvitova prevailed on her second match point when the Spaniard sent a forehand long.

