US Open 2017: Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray win mixed doubles title

Martina Hingis, Jamie Murray pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0. (Source: AP) Martina Hingis, Jamie Murray pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0. (Source: AP)

Switzerland’s Martina Hingis and Britain’s Jamie Murray fought off a match point to defeat Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday.

The top-seeded partnership, which won their first tournament together at Wimbledon in July, pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0 with the win over the number three seed.

Hingis, a former world number one singles player who won the U.S. Open title 20 years ago, praised her partner, who is the brother of world number two Andy Murray.

“He’s a great partner to have. His wingspan as you saw at the end,” she said, referring to Murray’s reaching overhead smash that ended the tight tie breaker to cap off the hour-long contest.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App