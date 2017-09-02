Only in Express
  • US open 2017: Leander Paes – Purav Raja in second round; Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna lose

US open 2017: Leander Paes – Purav Raja in second round; Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna lose

Leander Paes and Purav Raja thrashed Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-3 but Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna crashed out of their respective events. Sania and her doubles partner Ivan Dodig lost 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

By: PTI | New York | Published:September 2, 2017 12:01 pm
Sania Mirza, US Open, Leander Paes, US Open 2017, Tennis news, Rohan Bopanna, Tennis, Indian Express Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig lost to Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10. (Source: PTI)
Related News

India’s Leander Paes and Purav Raja sailed into the men’s doubles second round in the pair’s first outing at a Grand Slam but Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna crashed out of their respective events in the US Open .

Veteran Paes and Raja thrashed Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-3 at the Flushing Meadows.

The 10th seeded combine of Bopanna and Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, meanwhile, squandered a one-set advantage to go down to the former Australian Open winners Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes in the men’s doubles second round match.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Both are, however, still in the tournament – Bopanna will play the first of his mixed doubles match with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Sania and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai will look to advance to the second round of women’s doubles.

Divij Sharan who was paired up with No. 66 Andre Begemann lost 4-6, 4-6 to Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

Paes and Raja’s build-up to the tournament was far from ideal as they succumbed to an opening round defeat at the Winston-Salem Open.

However, the Indian duo bounced back in style here, converting 40 percent of their break points while conceding none.

Paes and Raja next face the Russian team of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

We have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle 