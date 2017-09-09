US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson’s dream in New York

Kevin Anderson also becomes the lowest-ranked man to play in the US Open final since the beginning of ATP rankings in 1973. (Source: AP) Kevin Anderson also becomes the lowest-ranked man to play in the US Open final since the beginning of ATP rankings in 1973. (Source: AP)

Kevin Anderson of South Africa created history after becoming the first player from his country since Cliff Drysdale in 1965 to make it to the US Open final. In the first semifinal of the day at Arthur Ashe stadium, Anderson faced the 12th seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who was also featuring in his maiden US Open semifinal. Anderson also became the lowest-ranked man to play in the US Open final since the beginning of ATP rankings in 1973.

He lost the first set of the match, but later made a solid comeback to register a four set win, clinching the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to feature in his maiden Grand Slam final against the top seeded Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

Semifinal: Kevin Anderson (28) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (12)

Anderson maintained pressure on Busta through his serves as he smashed 22 aces to accompany 58 winners. Busta, on the other hand, hadn’t dropped a single set before the semifinal.

Quarterfinal: Kevin Anderson (28) vs Sam Querrey (17)

Anderson had a tough challenge in the quarterfinal, as he faced the 17th seed Sam Querrey of the United States. In a hard fought battle of four sets, Anderson managed to pull off another victory by 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 to enter his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Fourth Round: Kevin Anderson (28) vs Paolo Lorenzi

In the fourth round, Anderson was up against Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi, who was the first player in the tournament to stretch Anderson’s game up to four sets. But the Italian failed to stop Anderson’s stunning run at US Open, losing by 6-4, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6.

Third Round: Kevin Anderson (28) vs Borna Coric

In the third round, Anderson met the Croatian Borna Coric. He didn’t find it tough to pip Coric and finished his third consecutive match in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round: Kevin Anderson (28) vs Ernests Gulbis

Anderson’s second round match featured Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis, where the South African dominated the first set and carried his momentum to win the match in three sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

First Round: Kevin Anderson (28) vs Juan Cruz Aragone

Anderson began his US Open campaign against Juan Cruz Aragone of the United States, registering a comfortable win in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd