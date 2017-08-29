US Open 2017: Johanna Konta falls as Aleksandra Krunic delivers first shock

Aleksandra Krunic upset Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. (Source: Reuters) Aleksandra Krunic upset Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. (Source: Reuters)

Serbian Aleksandra Krunic produced the first shock of the U.S. Open as she rallied past British seventh seed Johanna Konta 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to advance to the second round of the season’s final grand slam.

After first round losses in her last two visits to Flushing Meadows, Krunic had looked poised for another early exit after Konta claimed a tight opening set.

But the 78th ranked Serb, who beat Petra Kvitova en route to reaching the last 16 in 2014, dug in to level the match.

In the decisive set it was Krunic who held her nerve as she finished off Konta on her second match point when the Briton sent her return long and wide.

“I feel amazing, happy the way I played the way I fought,” said Krunic during her on court post-match interview.” I had to be at my best from the first point.

“Today it was all about intensity. I am proud of myself, I was tactically able to do the things I had in my head.”

It was a stunningly quick end for Wimbledon semi-finalist Konta, who had been expected to be among the title contenders after reaching the fourth round here for the last two years.

