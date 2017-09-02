US Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza sets up clash with Petra Kvitova

Garbine Muguruza defeated Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 and continue her best US Open run. (Source: Reuters) Garbine Muguruza defeated Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 and continue her best US Open run. (Source: Reuters)

Garbine Muguruza marched into the fourth round of the U.S. Open fourth round with a 6-1 6-1 win over Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Muguruza, who won her second grand slam by winning the 2017 Wimbledon, barely broke sweat against the 31st seed as she set up a clash with Petra Kvitova. The 27-year old Czech, who is playing her eighth tournament since missing five months of action after being stabbed in the hand, made it into the fourth round with 6-0, 6-4 win over French 18th seed Caroline Garcia.

Muguruza, one of the pre-tournament favourites, dropped serve once. Only Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina can deny the 2016 Roland Garros winner from reaching the top spot for the first time in her career.

“I’m taking every match as a final here,” Muguruza said.

Meanwhile, USA’s Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens also made it into the next round. Sloane is making a comeback after recovering from left foot surgery and is back in the fourth round for the first time since 2013.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd