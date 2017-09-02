Only in Express

US Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza sets up clash with Petra Kvitova

Garbine Muguruza cantered into the U.S. Open fourth round with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova to set up an exciting clash with Petra Kvitova.

By: Express Web Desk | New York | Updated: September 2, 2017 10:20 am
Garbine Muguruza defeated Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 and continue her best US Open run. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Garbine Muguruza marched into the fourth round of the U.S. Open fourth round with a 6-1 6-1 win over Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Muguruza, who won her second grand slam by winning the 2017 Wimbledon, barely broke sweat against the 31st seed as she set up a clash with Petra Kvitova. The 27-year old Czech, who is playing her eighth tournament since missing five months of action after being stabbed in the hand, made it into the fourth round with 6-0, 6-4 win over French 18th seed Caroline Garcia.

Muguruza, one of the pre-tournament favourites, dropped serve once. Only Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina can deny the 2016 Roland Garros winner from reaching the top spot for the first time in her career.

“I’m taking every match as a final here,” Muguruza said.

Meanwhile, USA’s Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens also made it into the next round. Sloane is making a comeback after recovering from left foot surgery and is back in the fourth round for the first time since 2013.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

If you don’t have skill, it’s better to get some models and allow them to play cricket 