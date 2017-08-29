Only in Express

US Open 2017: Five things to watch out for on Day 2

Roger Federer's first appearance is likely to attract a variety of celebrities, who will walk the tournament's famed Blue Carpet on their way into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:August 29, 2017 9:00 pm
US Open 2017, Roger Federer, Federer, Rafael Nadal, Nadal, tennis news, Indian Express Roger Federer will open his US Open campaign.
Related News

* Wet weather threatens to put a dampener on the day’s play with a 50 percent chance of rain, according to forecasts. Partly cloudy and cooler-than-average temperatures are expected throughout the tournament, which wraps up on Sept. 10

* All eyes will be on five-times champion Roger Federer to see whether he has recovered from the back injury that kept him out of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month

* Federer’s first appearance is likely to attract a variety of celebrities, who will walk the tournament’s famed Blue Carpet on their way into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

* Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who is suing the USTA over a locker room fall at the 2015 U.S. Open which left her with a concussion, will play her first round match against Russian Evgeniya Rodina

* The USTA Foundation, which held its annual gala to raise money for youth tennis programs, will announce whether they met the event’s $1.2 million goal, which would be a record haul for the organisation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 