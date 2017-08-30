US Open 2017: Defending champion Angelique Kerber falls to Naomi Osaka in first round

Angelique Kerber was the defending champion at US Open. (Source: Reuters) Angelique Kerber was the defending champion at US Open. (Source: Reuters)

Angelique Kerber became the first women’s defending champion to lose in the U.S. Open first round when she was crushed 6-3 6-1 by 19-year-old Japanese Naomi Osaka on Tuesday.

The German sixth seed, who has not won a title since winning at Flushing Meadows last year, never got into the match against the 2016 WTA newcomer of the year.

The last defending women’s champion to lose in the first round in New York was Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

Osaka, who grew up in New York, broke for 5-3 and sealed the opening set with a sizzling winner down the line under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World number 45 Osaka broke in the first game of the second set and continued to pepper the court with winners to hold for 2-0.

Kerber had four break points but failed to convert any as Osaka completed her demolition job to claim her first career victory against a top-10 player.

She next faces either Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson or Czech Denisa Allertova with a potential fourth-round clash against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko looming.

