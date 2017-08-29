Only in Express

US Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki rolls through first round

Caroline Wozniacki capitalised on 41 unforced errors by Mihaela Buzarnescu to cruise to a 6-1 7-5 win in the first round. Wozniacki said being able to sleep in her own bed was an advantage for her at a tournament where she is a two-time finalist.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:August 29, 2017 12:47 pm
The win was Caroline Wozniacki’s 100th grand slam match victory.
Top News

Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki capitalised on 41 unforced errors by Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu to cruise to a 6-1 7-5 win in their first round meeting at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 29-year-old Buzarnescu, who was playing in her first-grand slam match, was overwhelmed by the Dane’s powerful baseline game in the first set.

She came out with more energy in the second and the two exchanged service breaks to get to 4-4.

However, the Romanian became frustrated as she struggled with accuracy and the lefty sent a two-handed backhand long to hand Wozniacki a trip to the second round.

“The first round is always difficult, you just want to get into the tournament,” Wozniacki said in an on-court interview.

Wozniacki, who calls New York home, said being able to sleep in her own bed was an advantage for her at a tournament where she is a two-time finalist.

“It’s awesome because we stay in hotels every week,” she added. “My mom is here and she cooks so that’s nice. It makes it very comfortable.”

The win was the former world number one’s 100th grand slam match victory.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 