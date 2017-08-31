Only in Express
US Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki loses to Ekaterina Makarova in second round

Ekaterina Makarova closed out a marathon day with a surprise triumph over Caroline Wozniacki as the Russian brought the curtain down with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-1 win.

US Open 2017, Caroline Wozniacki, Ekaterina Makarova, Tennis news, US Open, Tennis, Indian Express Caroline Wozniacki arrived in New York ready to claim an elusive first grand slam crown. (Source: Reuters)
Ekaterina Makarova closed out a marathon day at the U.S. Open with a surprise triumph over fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki as the Russian registered a first win in eight meetings against the former world number one and a place in the third round.

After rain washed out most of Tuesday’s play, there was a bumper schedule at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as officials raced to get back on track and the 40th-ranked Makarova brought the curtain down with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-1 win.

Twice a runner-up at Flushing Meadows, Wozniacki arrived in New York ready to claim an elusive first grand slam crown and add some sheen to a frustrating season that has seen the 27-year-old reach six finals but fail to win a single one of them.

However, the Dane, who has won more matches than any player on the WTA Tour this season, was quickly in trouble and dropped a one-sided opening set.

Makarova moved ahead in the second, breaking her opponent at the first opportunity, but the Russian was unable to close out the contest as a resilient Wozniacki forced a tie-break, which she won 7-5 to set up a decider.

The reprieve was short-lived, however, as Makarova swept through the first five games of the third set to set up a victory that denied Wozniacki a chance of reclaiming the world number one ranking had she gone on to claim the title.

