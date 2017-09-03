Only in Express
  US Open 2017: After defeat, Naomi Osaka gets 'stupid question' in press conference

The Japanese rising star Naomi Osaka lost 6-3 2-6 7-5, an upset that some did not see coming. She lost to Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi having beaten Angelique Kerber in the previous round.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:September 3, 2017 11:40 am
naomi osaka, naomi osaka press conference, naomi osaka us open, us open 2017, us open, tennis news, sports news, indian express Naomi Osaka exited with a surprise second round defeat after stunning Angelique Kerber in the opener.
(Source: Reuters)
As if her third-round defeat against Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi was not heartbreaking enough, Naomi Osaka suffered more pain during her post-match news conference at the US Open on Saturday. The Japanese rising star lost 6-3 2-6 7-5, an upset that some did not see coming.

A reporter asked her: “Stupid question: why did you win today?” A baffled Osaka, who beat defending champion Angelique Kerber in the first round, told the blunt truth: “I did not win”.

The brief news conference went on but Osaka, who admitted she had been ’emotionally unstable’, teared up after the third question. “Oh, this sucks,” she said.

