Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
US Open 2015: Italy Prime Minister flies to New York for all-Italian women’s singles final

By: AP | Rome | Updated: September 13, 2015 3:26:05 pm
us open 2015, us open, us open 2015 live, us open 2015 results, us open 2015 final, serena williams, Italy, italy president, roberta vinci, vinci, flavia pennetta, us open news, tennis news, tennis News of Vinci’s and Pennetta’s wins topped Saturday’s headlines in Italy. (Source: AP)
Italian Premier Matteo Renzi was flying to New York to attend the first all-Italian U.S. Open final.

Fresh off her remarkable upset win over Serena Williams, Roberta Vinci will face childhood rival Flavia Pennetta later Saturday.

Renzi canceled his appointments and was flying to the United States with Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago and Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi, a statement from the premier’s office said.

News of Vinci’s and Pennetta’s wins topped Saturday’s headlines in Italy.

“We love you,” said the front-page headline of the Gazzetta dello Sport, with a “NY” inside a heart that replaced the letter “O” in “love.”

The front page of mainstream daily Corriere della Sera featured photos above the fold of Pennetta and Vinci – both of them close to tears – next to a headline that read, “Two normal Italian girls have already made history.”

After Vinci’s come-from-behind victory over Williams – ending the American’s bid at a Grand Slam – Renzi tweeted in Italian: “Marvelous Flavia and Roberta!!!”

Vinci and Pennetta are both from the southern region of Puglia – located in the heel of boot-shaped Italy.

No Italian man or woman has won the U.S. Open singles title before.

Renzi is a big sports fan and a strong supporter of Rome’s bid for the 2024 Olympics.

