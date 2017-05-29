Under 16 Tennis Tournament: Tanisha wins double crown, Sandeep takes Boys’ title at Junior National meet

The winners won 200 points and the Ramesh Desai Trophy. The winners won 200 points and the Ramesh Desai Trophy.

Tanisha Kashyap of Assam claimed a double crown, adding the singles title to her doubles title, while V M Sandeep of Tamil Nadu claimed the Boys’ singles title at the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise 11th Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior National (Under 16) Tennis Tournament.

The competition was organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), along with PMDTA, at the MSLTA School of Tennis. The event concluded at the Shiv Chhatrapati Mahalunge Balewadi Sports Complex.

In the singles finals on Saturday, second-seeded Tanisha upset Pune girl and top-seeded Salsa Aher 6-4,7-5 to claim the Girls’ Under 16 title. She had also won a doubles title on Friday.

Kashyap came back from 1-3 down in the first set and 3-5 down in the second set, to upset the left-handed Aher.

In the Boys’ singles, ninth-seeded Sandeep came back from the loss of the first set to down sixth-seeded Kevin Patel of Gujarat and won the crown. Sandeep survived some anxious moments in the second set to down Patel 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in a three-hour-long match.

The winners won 200 points and the Ramesh Desai Trophy, which was handed over by MSLTA Secretary Sunder Iyer. AITA Supervisor Vaishali Shekatkar, Kaustubh Shah of PMDTA and Organising Secretary Pravin Zite were also present at the occasion.

