Trophies stolen from home of former US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci

By: AP | Published:August 5, 2017 12:31 am
Roberta Vinci, US Open, Indian Express The 37th-ranked Vinci has won 10 singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and also helped Italy to win four Fed Cup championships. (Source: AP)
Former US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci says her tennis trophies have been stolen.

While Vinci did not specify if the silver platter she was awarded for her runner-up finish in the 2015 U.S. Open was among the pieces stolen, she posted a picture of herself holding the platter. Vinci lost to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta in the final.

The 37th-ranked Vinci has won 10 singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and also helped Italy to win four Fed Cup championships.

The 34-year-old Vinci adds that whoever took the trophies from her home in southern Italy, they can’t take away “the memories, the tears, the sweat, the effort, the dedication, the smiles and the sacrifices made to achieve these goals.”

  No Comments.
