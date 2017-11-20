Jana Novotna passes away at 49: Tributes pour in for former Wimbledon champion

Jana Novotna passed away at 49 on Sunday. She had been battling cancer for a long time. (Source: Reuters) Jana Novotna passed away at 49 on Sunday. She had been battling cancer for a long time. (Source: Reuters)

Jana Novotna breathed her last on Sunday night as she passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, at the age of 49 in Czech Republic. She had been battling cancer for a long time. The announcement was made by the women’s tennis body WTA on Monday. Her family confirmed her death to Czech Republic’s news agency CTK.

Novotna won her only Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1998, eventually triumphing after two losses in the final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 1993 and 1997. She also lost in the 1991 Australian Open final. Through her 14-year professional career, Novotna won 24 singles titles and 76 doubles titles with a total 17 Grand Slams. She climbed to a career-best World No 2 in 1997 and reached at the top of the world ranking in doubles.

A three-time Olympic medallist, Novotna, also led her native Czechoslovakia to the team Fed Cup title in 1988. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. Tributes were paid to the Czech player-turned-coach who is most remembered for her defeat in the 1993 Wimbledon final.

A shoulder to cry on. The defining image of Jana Novotna. So very sad, so very young. RIP pic.twitter.com/tXV899vShR — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) November 20, 2017

A sad loss to the tennis world, but a devastating loss to those of us who shared a deep friendship with her…a woman with integrity and honor. RIP Jana. — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) November 20, 2017

I can’t believe RIP http://t.co/cABFEz9bZr in peace😰 — Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) November 20, 2017

Woke up to this horrible news. In shock….RIP Jana 🙏😢 http://t.co/Tzo187QIjv — Lisa Raymond (@lisaraymond73) November 20, 2017

The All England Club is deeply saddened to hear the news of Jana Novotna’s passing. She was a true champion in all senses of the word, and her 1998 triumph will live long in the memory. The thoughts of all those at Wimbledon are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/IiAVEM2IxP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) November 20, 2017

So sad! 💔 RIP Jana http://t.co/l5Fjn6CVp7 — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) November 20, 2017

Deeply saddened & shocked to hear this! 😢💔 RIP Jana http://t.co/nivihVlbLt — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) November 20, 2017

What a wonderful person, beautiful soul tennis player and role model we have lost today. I’ll miss you Jana 😢 #Jana Novotna pic.twitter.com/KuMfoOdqwv — Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) November 20, 2017

Que tristeza empezar el día con esta terrible noticia ,nos deja Jana Novotna demasiado pronto. DEP

RIP JANA , you will be missed — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) November 20, 2017

R.I.P. Jana Novotna 😥😥 Will always be my childhood hero! Leaving too soon, so sad… #speechless — iveta benesova (@IvetaBenesova) November 20, 2017

Jana was as kind as she was athletic, as smart as she was competive. I can’t believe she is gone this soon. Her smile lives forever young. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) November 20, 2017

“I’m dependent on tennis,” she said in an interview two years ago. “A day without it would be terrible.”

