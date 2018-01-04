Top-seeded Marin Cilic advances to Maharashtra Open semifinals

Marin Cilic plays a shot against French tennis player Pierre-Hugues Herbert during a match at Maharashtra Open. (Source: PTI) Marin Cilic plays a shot against French tennis player Pierre-Hugues Herbert during a match at Maharashtra Open. (Source: PTI)

Top-seeded Marin Cilic advanced to the Maharashtra Open semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Thursday.

Cilic served seven aces and lost only one of his first service points in a match that lasted 64 minutes.

The sixth-ranked Croatian, who is bidding to win his third title in India, will meet Gilles Simon in the semifinals after Frenchman ended Spanish qualifier Ricardo Ojeda Lara’s run with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Second-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa came back from a set down to beat Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

Anderson’s semifinal opponent on Friday will be France’s Benoit Paire, who won a hard-fought quarterfinal against Dutchman Robin Haase 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

