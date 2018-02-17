  • Associate Sponsor
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem reaches Argentina Open semifinals

The sixth-ranked Thiem, the only seeded player left in the clay-court tournament, will face France's Gael Monfils on Saturday.

By: AP | Buenos Aires | Published: February 17, 2018 8:07 am
Dominic Thiem, Wimbledon 2017, Indian Express Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6 (6), 6-4. (File)
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Friday to reach the Argentina Open semifinals. The sixth-ranked Thiem, the only seeded player left in the clay-court tournament, will face France’s Gael Monfils on Saturday. Monfils beat Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene will face Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the other semifinal. Bedene beat fifth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, and Delbonis topped Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 7-5.

