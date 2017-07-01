Top five greatest moments in Wimbledon history

Rafael Nadal is embraced by Roger Federer after defeating him in the Wimbledon 2008 final. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal is embraced by Roger Federer after defeating him in the Wimbledon 2008 final. (Source: Reuters)

The most popular and prestigious tennis tournament is just two days away. Wimbledon 2017 is set to begin on July 3 and the final will be played two weeks later. The oldest Grand Slam tournament has come a long way from when it began in 1877 and can boast of iconic moments. While you count the remaining days of the Wimbledon 2017, here is a walk down memory lane of few of the greatest moments in the tournament’s history.

The epic Nadal – Federer final in 2008

It is till date regarded as one of the greatest matches in the history of the game. The two tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are still running strong and giving tough competition to the newcomers, clashed in the final of 2008 Wimbledon in a dramatic fashion – after two rain delays and darkness during the finish.

The world stopped to watch the two legends battle it out for four hours and 48 minutes. Nadal eventually emerged victorious, beating the Swiss 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7 in arguably the greatest tennis match ever.

Andy Murray ends Britain’s drought 77 year drought in 2013

After losing to Federer in the 2012 Wimbledon final, there were a lot of hopes and expectations pinned on Andy Murray to end their wait for years when he faced Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.

With mounting expectations from an emotional home crowd, Murray ended Britain’s drought of 77 years as he beat Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. The Guardian described the victorious moment as, “It was one of those moments that will forever be bathed in a glow of palpable warmth, from the crowd and the skies above the opened roof of Centre Court.”

Serena Williams beat sister Venus in 2002

It was a defining moment in Serena Williams’ career as she emerged out of the shadows of her elder sister Venus, who was also the defending champion in the 2002 Wimbledon tournament.

Serena was beaten the previous year by Venus in the semifinals but this was her year of sweet revenge as she beat Venus 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title.

Longest match in the history of tennis (2010)

It took a total of 11 hours and five minutes, stretched to three days, for the match between Nicolas Mahut and John Isner to finish. To mark the ‘endless’ match ever, a picture of the two players was taken next to the scoreboard, which has become iconic today. The match was eventually won by Isner 6-4 3-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 70-68.

Boris Becker became the youngest player to win Wimbledon at 17 (1985)

At just 17 years of age, Boris Becker became the youngest player to win Wimbledon. To make the memory even sweeter, he was unseeded when he entered the tournament. He beat Kevin Curren 6-3 6-7 7-6 6-4 in the final to win his first Grand Slam title. The German went on to win six Grand Slams and become the top-ranked player in the world.

