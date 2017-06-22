Tommy Haas gets Wimbledon wild card; Marcus Willis in qualifying

Tommy Haas, 39, is playing his final season on tour and beat Roger Federer at a grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, last week. (Source: AP) Tommy Haas, 39, is playing his final season on tour and beat Roger Federer at a grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, last week. (Source: AP)

Past semifinalist Tommy Haas, 2016 junior champion Denis Shapovalov and British women Laura Robson, Heather Watson and Naomi Broady are among the players receiving wild-card invitations to Wimbledon.

The All England Club announced on Wednesday 10 of the 16 players it will be awarding entry to the main draw.

One man who didn’t get a main-draw wild card, but did get an invitation to qualifying, was Marcus Willis, the teaching pro who was ranked 772nd last year when he managed to qualify, then win a match to earn the right to face Federer on Centre Court in the second round.

Willis is now ranked 387th.

Haas, 39, is playing his final season on tour and beat Roger Federer at a grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, last week. Haas was ranked as high as No. 2 in 2002, but is currently No. 252. He was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2009.

Other men getting singles wild cards included British players Brydan Klein, Cameron Norrie and James Ward. The other women wild-card entries announced Wednesday: Katie Boulter of Britain and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

